Albany New York School Zone Camera Issues 13,000 Tickets In Just Two Weeks

Make sure your speedometer matches the posted speed limit if you’re driving through Albany, New York. The capital of the Empire State has installed a network of speed cameras in school zones, and the city handed out nearly 13,000 tickets—each a $50 fine—in the two weeks following the program’s launch. But while it sounds like Albany is about to fill its coffers big time, most of the money is going to the company that operates the cameras. Albany officials told local news outlet Times Union that part of the reason why drivers speed through school zones, which are limited to 20 mph, is that many of the city’s schools are located on four-lane roads used to drive in and out of the city. Albany doesn’t have enough police officers to enforce the speed limit near schools, so it’s setting up 20 cameras as part of a pilot program that will run through the end of 2028.



