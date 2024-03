The government of Alberta, Canada, will hit electric vehicle owners with a new $200 annual tax in a bid to help raise funds for road improvements.

In the government’s fiscal 2024-25 budget, it says the tax has been designed to compensate for the added wear and tear on provincial roads caused by EVs and their added weight. The fee of $200 also roughly equates to what the government says the average ICE vehicle owner pays in fuel taxes each year.