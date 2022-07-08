Alex Rodriguez Has A LOT Of Money. Taste In Vehicles? Not So Much. This One Will Hurt Your Eyes.

When Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez got the chance to compete in the first-ever Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs, he was not going to say no to them. After all, the winner was going to keep the Jeep Wrangler they’ve customized along with the Wrangler Golden Grille Award.



When the car got built, it certainly had everything A-Rod wanted in it. After all, he said, “I want it to look mean.” And it did look mean. He was also spotted cruising Beverly Hills headed for dinner, where he showed off his car to TMZ.



Made by the “Pimp My Ride” crew, the custom-made Wrangler has a functional cigar humidor right on the center console.



Is it next to the steroid dispenser? We say money can't buy taste....











