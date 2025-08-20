Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Makes It's US Debut

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale wowed the crowd at Monterey Car Week on its U.S. debut. An Italian icon reloaded, the sports car was sold out just weeks after it was officially unveiled.

"The most beautiful car in the world." "Super-sexy." "It will take the world by storm." That is what the Alfa Romeo executives promised even before we got the first glimpse of the 33 Stradale. The limited-run model was officially unveiled in the summer of 2023. Now, it has finally touched down in the United States.



The car is present at four of the week's most prestigious events. Motorlux hosted the exclusive automobile alongside the Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale, while Hagerty House offered guests the chance to see it up close at Pebble Beach.