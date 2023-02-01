Alfa Romeo 6C Supercar Logo Teased Ahead Of Launch

Alfa Romeo has shown the logo of a limited-run supercar, potentially called 6C, which it will launch this year.

The emblem appears briefly at the end of a recent Alfa Romeo Instagram video, and is the first official glimpse of the firm's upcoming halo model. Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato recently told Autocar that the project could be announced as soon as March 2023.

“When you visit the museum of Arese, you see so many ideas from our past,” said Imparato. “Yes, we are working on something ‘few off’ [as in the firm would only make a few of them in a limited run] for Alfa Romeo."



