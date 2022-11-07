Alfa Romeo Blames Poor Sales On Sporty Nature Of Vehicles Not Quality

Alfa Romeo plans to double its sales by focusing less on being an emotional brand and instead appealing to a more mainstream audience, the company’s UK boss said.

Damian Dally told journalists at Autocar that the marque’s current British buyers were predominantly middle-aged men seduced by the performance image of Alfa Romeo’s cars, and this narrow appeal was limiting its sales performance.

“This is the challenge for Alfa, as we’re seen as a sporty brand,” said Dally, who thinks cars like the Tonale SUV, the company’s first hybrid, and its upcoming Brenero little brother, which will give Alfa its first EV, will help broaden its appeal to bring in more women and families. Hurt by the loss of the Giulietta hatch, Alfa sold just 25,964 vehicles globally in 2021, and only 18,250 in the U.S.