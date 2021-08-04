Alfa Romeo CEO Delays Tonale SUV Over Poor PHEV Performance

The Tonale crossover literally can’t come soon enough for Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand is struggling to meet the expectations when it comes to the larger Giulia and Stelvio models, and the Tonale is seen as a savior. Unfortunately, its launch will be delayed, according to a new report. The sub-Stelvio SUV was previewed with a concept approximately two years ago and it was expected to hit Alfa showrooms in Europe in November this year. It seems that this won’t be the case though, as Automotive News reports the company’s new CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, wants better performance from the model’s PHEV system.



