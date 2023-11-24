Alfa Romeo Calls It Quits On Formula 1

This coming weekend will mark the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season. With the last race scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 26, the eyes of the world are affixed at the top of the standings. True, not much can happen in terms of who won this year's Drivers' Championship, but the battle is still a hot one for the runner-up.



As most of the motorsport world is getting ready to celebrate the end of another racing season, one of the teams that has been with us for the past six seasons officially called it quits. It's not entirely a surprise, but a reminder of how challenging it is to remain in this sport.



It's Alfa Romeo I'm talking about, which confirmed this week the race in Abu Dhabi will be its last. That's because the Italian carmaker's agreement with Sauber to run a team in F1 will come to an end, and it will not be renewed.





