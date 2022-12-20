Alfa Romeo Claims Quality And Customer Satisfaction Are More Important Than Sales

Alfa Romeo is continuing its US market comeback strategy with not only a plan to become an electric-only brand later this decade but also a major focus on quality and excellent customer service. Per, the legendary Italian brand is making the necessary preparations and implementing changes to ensure future customers receive the luxury experience, during and after the purchase.

Vincent Noirbent, Alfa's North American vice president of product planning and transformation, has made it clear that customer satisfaction and vehicle quality are "more important" than outright sales numbers.

"Internally, we have our processes," Noirbent said. "We work closely with our network, the factory, so we know where we're going, we know where we're headed, we see our [key performance indicators] increasing. Now you get that sort of reward."