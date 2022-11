An exclusive limited-run Alfa Romeo supercar is under serious consideration for production, and could be given the green light to be built within the next few months.

Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the project could be announced as soon as March 2023.

“When you visit the museum of Arese, you see so many ideas from our past,” said Imparato. “Yes, we are working on something ‘few of’ [as in the firm would only make a few of them in a limited run] for Alfa Romeo.