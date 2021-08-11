Alfa Romeo Considers Performance Models For All New EVs

Alfa Romeo is moving fast towards electrification and since it is a brand closely associated with performance, hotter variants couldn’t be missing from its plans. As reported by Autocar, the first fully electric Alfa Romeo that is expected to launch in 2024 will likely get a Quadrifoglio variant.

Alfa Romeo’s first electrified model will be the Tonale, a compact SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that is expected to debut in mid-2022. However, the Italian automakers’ first BEV will be introduced two years later, something that has already been confirmed by Alfa Romeo’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.