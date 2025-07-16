Alfa Romeo Considers Rolling Back EV Only Policy - Performance Models To Remain ICE Powered

There have been constant talks about the next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, including their hot Quadrifoglio variants, which were supposed to be EV only. However, recent information reveals that the Italian company is also considering ICE alternatives.

Why is that? Due to a very simple reason: the slow sales of electric vehicles. As a result, internal combustion power is on the table, and it is more than a simple rumor, as it was the brand's head honcho, Santo Ficili, who recently revealed this aspect in a sitdown with Top Gear.