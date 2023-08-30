Alfa Romeo Debuts The Reincarnated 200 MPH 33 Stradale In Electric and Ice Versions

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has arrived, waving goodbye to the era of gasoline-powered mid-engine supercars while also ushering in a new electric era. For the first time since the 4C was discontinued, Alfa Romeo has a mid-engine flagship car. The 33 Stradale pays homage to the car of the same name from 1967, which was the road-going version of the Tipo 33 race car. The Alfa Romeo 4C previously paid homage to this car with a special edition, but this is a much closer interpretation. Only 33 examples will be built in total, and they are all sold. A mid-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine sends 620 metric horsepower (612 bhp) to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Though it's not mentioned in the press release, we'd be shocked if this wasn't the same Nettuno V6 found in the Maserati MC20. Alfa says the V6 can rocket the 33 Stradale up to 62 mph in under three seconds. Alternatively, buyers can also opt for an all-electric version producing 740 hp. A 102-kilowatt-hour battery with an 800-volt architecture enables 280 miles on a charge (WLTP estimated). Both versions can crack 206 mph.



