Alfa Romeo Design Boss Goes Against The Grain - "Let's Get Rid Of Big Screens"

The Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept showcases an ambition to break from the “war of centimetres” on screens inside new cars, according to its chief designer.

The striking fastback was revealed at last week’s Paris motor show and hints at key cues coming in the brand’s next-generation cars – including a simplified interior that minimises digital surfaces.

“Let’s get rid of the screens,” Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos told Autocar. “We were in search of emptiness. Screens are nice when you’re sitting in the car, but when you’re driving I’m not convinced.