Alfa Romeo Drops The High Performance Giulia Quadrifoglio For 2025

Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo has discontinued the V6-powered Giulia Quadrifoglio for model year 2025. Prospective customers are presented with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 across the board, with said lineup comprising two grades.
 
The Sprint, Ti, and Veloce are gone in favor of a core trim dubbed Giulia, whereas Tributo Italiano is what Alfa Romeo calls a limited-run special edition with sporty touches and premium appointments. But first, let's talk about pricing and performance numbers.
 
Compared to the $41,690 Giulia Sprint rear-wheel drive for 2024, the rear-drive Giulia for 2025 starts at $46,195 before destination charge. Stepping up to the Giulia Tributo Italiano, which also comes with rear-wheel drive by default, means $49,690 at the very least. Alfa Romeo didn't bother mentioning how limited this fellow actually is.


