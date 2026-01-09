Alfa Romeo Goes Funky With Radical Bottegafuorisere Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the first car to come from its Bottegafuorisere bespoke division, a wild Giulia Quadrifoglio with a low-drag bodykit and split rear spoiler.

Named Luna Rossa after an Italian sailing team, the new limited-run model – that was unveiled at the Brussels motor show – is pitched as the most extreme Quadrifoglio model yet.

Chief among the changes made for the Luna Rossa is the new aerodynamics package. Up front, it gains a pair of canards, while carbonfibre skirts are mounted along its flanks. At the rear is the aggressive wing, inspired by the hydrofoils on the Luna Rossa sailboat but inverted to generate downforce rather than lift.