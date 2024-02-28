Alfa Romeo Milano SUV Spied Ahead Of April Launch

Alfa Romeo’s new Milano SUV will be revealed on 10 April in Milan, but before then we’ve spotted it testing on the public road for the first time, revealing a few key design details. The Milano is scheduled to arrive in UK dealerships in September and will be available as a fully-electric car - Alfa Romeo’s first full-EV. Rather than the upcoming ‘Smart Car’ platform from parent company Stellantis, the Alfa Romeo Milano will be based on the same e-CMP platform as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e, so we can already speculate over the Milano’s technical details. Alfa claims the Milano will “offer best-in-class driving dynamics and handling”, with its development being handled by engineers who worked on the 4C and 8C sports cars, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and the hardcore Giulia GTA saloon.



