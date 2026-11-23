It's sad to see what's happening at Alfa Romeo in the United States. The brand's sales volume is on a steady decline and is a shadow of the company's modern-era performance peak in 2018. Alfa only sold 569 cars in the entire US in the third quarter of 2026, representing the period from July 1 to September 30. For comparison, Jeep moved 44,757 examples of just the Wrangler in the country during the same period

Alfa Romeo sales are only a blip on the nationwide radar.

In Q3 2026, Alfa Romeo barely registered against Stellantis' wider American business. It saw a 65% decline compared with the same period a year earlier, selling just 569 vehicles compared with 1,614 during Q3 2025.