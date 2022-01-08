Alfa Romeo Ponders New Large Luxury Car For The US

Alfa Romeo is flourishing under the Stellantis era. They already have a new product in their portfolio, the Tonale, which slots under the premium compact Stelvio in their high-riding vehicle family, and now they are looking to expand the offering in the upper segment with a new luxury cruiser.

An executive car to rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class seems like the obvious choice. Either that or a challenger for the X5 and GLE, respectively, though it might not exactly be a large SUV in that vein, according to the brand’s head honcho, Jean-Philippe Imparato.

