Alfa Romeo Rethinks An All EV Future

Like dominoes, lofty EV goals are falling one after another across the automotive industry. Alfa Romeo is the latest brand to backtrack on its original plan to abandon combustion engines. The Italian brand, part of the Stellantis empire, intended to go fully electric in North America by 2027, but those plans have changed. The new goal is to adopt a "multi-energy" strategy, offering gas, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Automotive News cites Alfa Romeo North America chief Chris Feuell during the NADA Show, saying that forcing dealers to sell only electric cars in just a couple of years from now would be too restrictive: "We've got 110 dealers ... in our US network, and it would be very challenging for them to survive with a BEV-only portfolio." The company has enough problems as it is, with sales dropping by 19 percent last year in the US to just 8,865 cars.



Read Article