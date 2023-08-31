Alfa Romeo Says Iconic Models Will Return As EVs

The recently-revealed 2024 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is the company's first fuoriserie (custom-built) car since 1969, but the Italian automaker has already promised it won't be the last. CarBuzz chatted with Alfa's US CEO, Larry Dominique, about what we might expect from the fuoriserie program. "Electrification is probably the direction we would be going for future special vehicles," Dominique said. "We have ideas left and right and some cool heritage-related cabrios, roadsters, Spiders, and other cool vehicles we've done in the past. There are lots of opportunities. You will see more things, but they won't all be supercars. We could do some very different things in limited edition."



Read Article