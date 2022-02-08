Alfa Romeo Says It Isn't Interested In Electric SUVs - Future EVs Will Be Sedans

Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.

In a recent discussion with the media, Alfa's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, discussed one of its upcoming EV products. Earlier reports suggested that Alfa will launch a new car every year for the next five years, and that next year's model will be a compact SUV. There are rumors of a swansong supercar scheduled for 2023, while the all-new Tonale will arrive later this year.