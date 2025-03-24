Alfa Romeo Says No New Sports Cars Until Brand Portfolio Matures

Anyone holding out hope that Alfa Romeo is going to launch a new two-seater sports car or a reborn Spider any day now will have to keep that flame burning for a bit longer.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Alfa’s marketing boss Cristiano Fiorio revealed the brand needs to prove it can sell mainstream models in significant numbers before being able to even consider making a successor to the lightweight 4C sports car that was axed in 2019.

This is because “huge investment” has gone into creating the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio that’s due to be unveiled later this year, and the next-generation Alfa Romeo Guilia that’s coming in 2026. Both will sit on a brand-new architecture and will be offered with the choice of hybrid or pure-electric power.