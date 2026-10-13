Alfa Romeo Teams Up With Dating Service To Pitch Dates In Its Cars

In a bizarre turn of events, rather than focusing on developing replacements for the aging Stelvio and Giulia, it appears the storied Italian automaker is instead trying its hand at the dating scene. The pitch? That the Junior Elettrica is the perfect segue to a romantic date.

According to its research, which comprises a 1,000-member sample size of people actively dating in the U.K., 60% of daters are tired of their dating apps. The solution? Go on a drive. Again, based on Alfa’s own research, 44% would prefer to go on a drive or a day trip versus the traditional dinner and drinks.