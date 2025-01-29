Alfa Romeo To Abandon Giulia As A Sedan And Transform Into Another SUV In An Oversaturated Market

Alfa Romeo is currently renewing and expanding its vehicle lineup. As part of the former, the Italian company will launch new generations of the Stelvio and Giulia. This is nothing you haven't heard before, yet the Giulia will no longer target the premium compact class for sedans, as it will become a crossover. Thus, the next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a radical departure compared to the current one, which has conquered the hearts of driving enthusiasts of all ages. And it's not a rumor, either, as it was the brand's CEO, Santo Ficili, who recently confirmed this information to L'Argus. According to the company's head honcho, the upcoming Giulia will adopt "a new design and a new type of bodywork. Its platform will be the same as the (next-gen) Stelvio, so you can imagine what kind of vehicle we will offer." We sure can, as it will have an SUV-like stance similar to the Stelvio.



