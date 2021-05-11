Alfa Romeo To Assault The Market With All Electric GTV And Spider Models

Alfa Romeo currently has no electrified models in its lineup, if you don’t count mild hybrids, and the 2022 Tonale crossover will be the brand’s first plug-in ever. The fabled brand’s first fully-electric vehicles are expected to debut 2023 and they will ride on a platform from Alfa’s new owners, Stellantis. One of the new Alfa EVs will be a fully-electric GTV, expected to arrive in 2024, which will be a sporty two- or four-door vehicle built on Stellantis STLA Large modular architecture. The other is expected to be some kind of sporty crossover, possibly called Brennero, built on the same platform as the GTV, is believed to arrive one year earlier, in 2023.



