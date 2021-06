It’s probably safe to say that, as of lately, Alfa Romeo hasn’t been very consistent regarding its plans for the future of its model lineup. In June 2018, the Italian automaker announced it has intentions to bring a duo of sports cars to the market but then in November 2019, it was reported the project has been canceled. Then again, just about a month ago, Alfa’s new CEO expressed his desire to bring back to life the GTV together with another performance model.



