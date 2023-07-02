Alfa Romeo To Exit Formula 1 After 2023 Season

It's a sad day for Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo fans as the brand unveiled its final F1 car of the modern era: The Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake C43. Alfa Romeo is leaving the sport at the end of the 2023 season, ending its licensing agreement with Sauber. The new livery is a lot simpler than last year's car. There was no mistaking it for anything but Italian, but this year has gone for a black and red livery, with the famous cloverleaf sitting proudly on the top air box. From the rear, there's no mistaking the car's roots with a prominent Italian tricolor on the underside of the rear wing. Hopefully, more people will see the C43's rear end than last year. Stake has also replaced Orlen as the new primary sponsor, and the team has been renamed accordingly for 2023.



