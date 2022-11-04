Alfa Romeo To Follow Tonale Crossover With An Even Smaller Baby SUV

Alfa Romeo is about to kick-start its range recovery with the new Tonale – and the firm will build on this with a baby SUV due in 2024, with the company’s boss promising that even this smallest of models will still “drive like an Alfa”. The Italian brand is gearing up to push its Tonale family SUV into showrooms in the second half of 2022, but the management is already turning its focus towards a smaller model that will arrive around 18 months later. Plans for this new car were confirmed in Polish media late last year, when it emerged that the Stellantis plant in the country’s Tychy region has been chosen to make new models for Fiat, Jeep and Alfa.



