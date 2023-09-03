Alfa Romeo To Launch New Electric SUV Flagship To Rival BMW iX

Alfa Romeo is set to launch a new electric SUV to compete with the likes of the BMW iX. The Italian car manufacturer's new flagship model will be built on the same platform as the upcoming Maserati Grecale and will feature a range of advanced technologies. The new Alfa Romeo electric SUV is expected to have a range of around 300 miles, putting it in direct competition with the BMW iX, which has a similar range. It is also expected to feature fast charging capabilities, allowing it to be charged to 80% capacity in just 30 minutes. The new SUV is part of Alfa Romeo's plan to shift towards electric and hybrid models, with the company aiming to have 60% of its sales come from electric or hybrid vehicles by 2027. The new SUV is expected to be one of several new electric or hybrid models that the company will launch in the coming years. In addition to its electric powertrain, the new Alfa Romeo SUV is expected to feature a range of advanced technologies, including a large touchscreen infotainment system and a range of driver assistance features. It is also likely to feature Alfa Romeo's signature styling, with sleek lines and a sporty design.



