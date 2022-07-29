Alfa Romeo To Launch One More Ice Supercar Before Electric Revolution

Alfa Romeo is reportedly working on a supercar to celebrate its F1 team, and the death of the glorious twin-turbocharged V6 found under the hood of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Car UK recently spoke to Alfa's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, and he's on a mission to make a final halo ICE car before the operation goes EV in 2025. Alfa recently shocked the world by stating that it will move away from its sporty image to become more rational. This news came via Alfa's UK boss, Damien Dally.

The timing makes perfect sense when you consider that neither the F1 team nor Alfa's ICE engines will be around for much longer. Audi is on the verge of buying 75% of the Alfa Romeo Orlen F1 operation, which officially belongs to Sauber.