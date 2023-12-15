Alfa Romeo To Use Milano Name for New Small EV SUV

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that its new small SUV will be called the Milano – and that it will be revealed in April 2024, before arriving at dealerships in September.



The sister car to the Jeep Avenger, the Alfa Romeo Milano will be a 4.2-metre-long baby crossover based on parent group Stellantis’s e-CMP architecture. We’ve already had a sneak peek at the car’s styling, courtesy of some leaked pictures. The new model will be built at the same factory in Poland as the Jeep, and will share that car’s batteries and motors. But it will have a sharper focus on handling agility, according to Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato.



Confirming the name, last used by Alfa Romeo on US-market versions of the 75 saloon back in the late eighties, Imparato said he was glad to end speculation suggesting the car would be called Brennero or even Junior. He believes the Milano will give Alfa renewed appeal with buyers of its recent lower-end models, such as the Mito and Giulietta.





