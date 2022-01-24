Alfa Romeo Tonale C-SUV To Debut In Just A Few Weeks

Alfa Romeo confirmed that the much-anticipated Tonale C-SUV will debut on February 8 at 15:00 CET. The digital event is dubbed “The Metamorphosis”, obviously referring to the upcoming transformation of the Italian automaker’s range from ICE-powered to electric-only by 2027.

The Tonale was introduced in concept form back in March 2019, previewing the first electrified model of Alfa Romeo. While photos of a prototype leaked in October 2019 showing that the company had moved on with the development, the first camouflaged prototypes wearing the production body didn’t appear on public roads before August 2021.