Alfa Romeo Tonale To Set New Benchmark For Quality For The Brand

In the last few years, models such as the Stelvio have set out to change that. Admittedly, the marque's latest products have superior build quality but are still tarnished by the lasting reputation. They're not as dependable as their German counterparts, either. But Alfa's CEO has a plan to change all of that with the all-new Tonale.

Speaking to Autocar, Jean-Philippe Imparato emphasized Alfa's commitment to quality. To ensure the Tonale leaves the factory as a rock-solid product, the carmaker has revamped the production facility, with Imparato noting the only unchanged aspect is "the shape of [the] building."