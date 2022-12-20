Alfa Romeo Unleashes The Sexy Giulia SWB Zagato Super Coupe

Agent009 submitted on 12/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:37:12 AM

Views : 530 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is a jaw-dropping two-door V6 super-coupé built to celebrate 100 years of the two Italian firms working together.

Based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia but with a new and completely bespoke carbonfibre body shell, Zagato's latest effort was designed in partnership with Alfa's own design team – headed up by Alejandro Mesonero – as a spiritual successor to the 'Sprint Zagato' (SZ) line of Alfa coupés from the late 1950s - which also inspired the radical 1989 coupé of the same name.



Read Article


Alfa Romeo Unleashes The Sexy Giulia SWB Zagato Super Coupe

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)