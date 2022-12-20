Alfa Romeo Unleashes The Sexy Giulia SWB Zagato Super Coupe

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is a jaw-dropping two-door V6 super-coupé built to celebrate 100 years of the two Italian firms working together.

Based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia but with a new and completely bespoke carbonfibre body shell, Zagato's latest effort was designed in partnership with Alfa's own design team – headed up by Alejandro Mesonero – as a spiritual successor to the 'Sprint Zagato' (SZ) line of Alfa coupés from the late 1950s - which also inspired the radical 1989 coupé of the same name.