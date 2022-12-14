Alfa Romeo Won't Waste Time On Hybrid Giulia Or Stelvio - Will Go Straight To EVs

When Alfa Romeo introduced the updated 2023 Giulia and Stelvio in Europe last month, changes were limited to the design and a digital driver's display. A Competizione special series was also announced, but nothing to write home about. There was no mention of any engine tweaks, and now we know why. Head of Product, Daniel Guzzafame, told Australian magazine Car Expert the automaker has no intentions to electrify the two midsize luxury cars. Why? Because it would’ve been too expensive to engineer the Giorgio platform to accommodate a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A mild-hybrid setup using 48V tech would've been technically possible for this mid-cycle revision, but the reduction in CO 2 emissions would've been too small to justify the increased asking price.



Read Article