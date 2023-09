Alfa Romeo will unveil its second low-volume supercar in 2026 after the historically inspired 33 Stradale as part of a new rolling programme to create a series of halo models.

The second model will again look to the company’s back catalogue for inspiration and the firm has already canvassed buyers of the Stradale and other potential customers for cars they’d like Alfa to return to, Cristiano Fiorio, head of strategic projects, told Autocar.