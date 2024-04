Buyers of Alfa Romeo’s outlandish 33 Stradale supercar will choose its successor this December, the company’s boss has revealed.

Speaking to Auto Express at the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, Jean-Philippe Imparato said that strong demand for the £1.7m 33 Stradale, and a focus on five-door models through the rest of the range, means a successor to the 641bhp supercar is more likely to arrive before we see a reborn GTV or Spider.