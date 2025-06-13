Alfa Romeo and Maserati To Join Forces And Co-Develop Vehicles

Stellantis needs to take urgent action to revive Maserati after sales plummeted by 57% last year, dropping to just 11,300 cars. The Trident’s parent company has denied reports that it plans to sell the Modena-based marque and insists it has no intention of shutting down the storied luxury brand. So, what’s the plan? Help Maserati from within by working more closely with another automaker located just about 160 miles away. Alfa Romeo, which isn’t exactly thriving either, will join forces with Maserati. Santo Filici, CEO of both brands, says a plan has been drafted but still needs approval from Stellantis’s new top brass. The automotive conglomerate's CEO, Antonio Filosa, is scheduled to meet with representatives from the two Italian marques on June 23 to finalize the details.



