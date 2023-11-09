Alfa Romeo's Baby SUV Leaked Online - Can You Dig It?

Images of the new Alfa Romeo compact crossover - previously dubbed Project Kid - have surfaced online, giving us our first look at the automaker's smallest SUV yet.

The blurry images give us an idea of what to expect, at least from a styling perspective. The front end retains the Trefoil grille, but the Alfa Romeo badge has been repositioned on the hood, like a BMW. The headlights keep the sinister, piercing effect, but Alfa seems to have followed the split headlight design favored by so many manufacturers.

Elsewhere, the front fascia has an aggressive front bumper treatment with what appears to be a secondary grille. This suggests that the baby Alfa will receive a gas-powered or hybrid powerplant, but more on this later. The profile and shape share plenty of detailing with the larger Tonale.