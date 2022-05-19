Alfa Romeo's New Electric Convertible Starting To Shape Up

Alfa Romeo is kick-starting its recovery under new owner Stellantis with the newly launched Tonale SUV – but the company isn’t likely to wait too long before it ends enthusiasts’ wait for a successor to the fabled Duetto Spider.

Alfa Romeo’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has previously revealed that work on a reborn roadster has already been prepared by the company’s design chief Alejandro Masonero-Romanos – while insisting that a return for a badge last seen more than a decade ago cannot even be considered until higher-volume models have been successfully launched or renewed.



