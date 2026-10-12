Alfa Romeo's Sleek 2+2 Cuorerosso Concept Previews The Syling Of It's Next Generation Of Cars

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:32 AM

Views : 1,130 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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 The new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept hints at a simplified design direction for the Italian brand - as well as its commitment to petrol-powered performance cars.

 
A sleek 2+2 fastback, it previews the styling of Alfa Romeo's next-generation models. Until now, only the replacement for the Stelvio SUV has been seen in camouflage, and its development programme has been mired in delays.
 
 
The Cuorerosso is described as a manifesto for how Alfa Romeo will tackle electrification without forgoing the characteristics that differentiate its cars from the competition.
 





 


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Alfa Romeo's Sleek 2+2 Cuorerosso Concept Previews The Syling Of It's Next Generation Of Cars

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