Alfa Romeo's Sleek 2+2 Cuorerosso Concept Previews The Syling Of It's Next Generation Of Cars

The new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept hints at a simplified design direction for the Italian brand - as well as its commitment to petrol-powered performance cars.
A sleek 2+2 fastback, it previews the styling of Alfa Romeo's next-generation models. Until now, only the replacement for the Stelvio SUV has been seen in camouflage, and its development programme has been mired in delays.
The Cuorerosso is described as a manifesto for how Alfa Romeo will tackle electrification without forgoing the characteristics that differentiate its cars from the competition.
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