Alfa Romeo's Sleek 2+2 Cuorerosso Concept Previews The Syling Of It's Next Generation Of Cars

The new Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso concept hints at a simplified design direction for the Italian brand - as well as its commitment to petrol-powered performance cars. A sleek 2+2 fastback, it previews the styling of Alfa Romeo's next-generation models. Until now, only the replacement for the Stelvio SUV has been seen in camouflage, and its development programme has been mired in delays. The Cuorerosso is described as a manifesto for how Alfa Romeo will tackle electrification without forgoing the characteristics that differentiate its cars from the competition.



REVEALED: Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso! Alfa Romeo has officially pulled the wraps off the stunning Cuorerosso at the Paris Motor Show, previewing the design language for future Alfas! Here’s what you need to know… ?? 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Hybrid powertrain! ?? Painted in striking 'Liquid Ink Red'! ?? Classic 8C-inspired proportions with short overhangs! ?? Reverse-hinged rear suicide doors! ?? Driver-focused, heart-inspired anatomical dashboard! ??? Advanced steer-by-wire technology! A V6 Hybrid, 8C-inspired proportions and suicide doors... what's not to like!? ?? — carwow (@carwowuk) October 12, 2026









Read Article