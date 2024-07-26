All Bark And No Bite: Mini Introduces JCW Trim Level With Minus Performance Increase

Mini has expanded its John Cooper Works (JCW) lineup to include a trim for the gasoline-powered Cooper S, mirroring the existing electric model. While offering sporty exterior and interior enhancements, this JCW trim doesn’t boost performance beyond the standard Cooper S. It’s a precursor to fully-fledged JCW variants, both electric and gasoline-powered, which are expected to arrive soon.

Exterior enhancements for the JCW trim include a sharper front splitter and a new rear diffuser, complementing the existing sporty body kit. The high-gloss black grille, adorned with the John Cooper Works emblem, harmonizes with the black accents on the aero components, roof, and mirror caps.