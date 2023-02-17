All Electric 2023 Genesis GV70 SUV To Start At Just Under $66,000

The South Korean luxury vehicle division of Hyundai has finally revealed the pricing details for its U.S.-produced, “first-ever” Electrified GV70, and it’s a bit tricky to like the MSRP. So, most other rivals are not worried, not just the popular Tesla CUV.



Genesis Motor LLC has not been around for long – the first plans for a strategic move in the direction of a separate luxury brand were laid out as far back as 2004, but only put into effect in late November 2015. Then, the first standalone model of the new independent marque became the G90 full-size sedan, which launched in 2017. Since then, though, the premium brand has pushed the pedal to the metal and produced both intriguing concepts like the latest ‘X’ series, as well as an abundance of cool series-produced models.



