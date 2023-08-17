All-Electric 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S Take Center Stage With 325 Mile Range

Today marks the global debut of Acura's first all-electric model – the new 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S. With an estimated 500 hp in the Type S model, ZDX delivers on Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance with dynamic styling, class-leading premium technology and an engaging driving experience. The ZDX A-Spec single-motor is anticipated to receive an EPA range rating of 325 zero-emission miles. Making its global debut at several premier events during Monterey Car Week, one of the world's top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, the all-electric ZDX marks a critical step on Acura's accelerated path to a 100% electrified lineup.



"The arrival of the new ZDX is an exciting moment for the Acura brand," said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President of Acura National Sales. "It signals our transition to a zero-emissions future and demonstrates our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in the electrified era." Acura will offer the ZDX A-Spec in both single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. The 2024 ZDX A-Spec is expected to start in the $60,000 range. The ZDX Type S, the most powerful and best performing Acura SUV ever, will feature a performance tuned dual-motor AWD powertrain and is expected to start in the $70,000 range. All Acura ZDX sales will take place through a new, omni-channel digital sales process, ensuring a simple and intuitive shopping experience from home or at an Acura dealership. Pre-sale activities for ZDX will start later this year, with first client deliveries slated for early 2024. Interested clients are encouraged to sign up at https://www.acura.com/EarlyAccessZDX to get early access to new information and details on reserving a new Acura ZDX from their selected dealer.

Design and Technology Exterior and interior styling was led by a team at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, marking the production debut of the Acura exterior design direction introduced on the Acura Precision EV Concept at Monterey Car Week last year. Low and wide with a sleek silhouette, long wheelbase and high contrast surfacing, ZDX expresses Acura's intense focus on performance from every angle. Distinct design details include the evolution of Acura's signature front fascia, with the brand's iconic Chicane DRLs, Jewel Eye™ LED headlights, and seamless Diamond Pentagon with 3-D embossed diamond pattern and illuminated surround.



"As Acura moves into an exhilarating, electrified future, we will continue to push the forward-thinking design and proportions of our products as we take full advantage of the increased styling and packaging freedom EVs offer," said Dave Marek, Acura Executive Creative Director. "Embracing that creative liberation, our team was energized designing ZDX, Acura's new modern expression of performance." Further bridging concept and production, the ZDX Type S debuts an all-new Acura color - Double Apex Blue Pearl, which also was previewed on the Acura Precision EV Concept. Additionally, the ZDX will be available in the Type S signature Tiger Eye Pearl, also offered on Acura TLX Type S, MDX Type S and Integra Type S.



Inside ZDX, the driver-oriented cockpit features high-end materials, premium features and expansive intuitive technologies, including Acura's first integration of Google2 built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity. Standard across the ZDX lineup, apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps and more on Google Play help deliver a connected, personalized and more streamlined driving experience. ZDX features a combined 22-inches of high-definition digital screen real estate with a standard Precision Cockpit Driver Information Cluster (11-inches) and Center Information Screen (11.3 inches) with an intuitive touchscreen interface and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility3. Through ZDX's Google built-in system, Google Maps can be displayed on either screen providing sophisticated route planning with recommended charging stations to optimize travel time. Google Maps also can estimate the charging time4 required to reach the destination and can initiate preconditioning of the EV battery when the destination is a DC Fast charging station. Battery preconditioning can reduce charge times, getting clients back on the road quickly. ZDX is the first Acura model to feature the immersive, luxury audio experience of Bang & Olufsen, an iconic brand for audiophiles recognized for the creation of innovative audio systems for home and automotive applications alike. Standard on all ZDX models, the bespoke system has been engineered exclusively for the tech-rich cabin of the all-electric SUV with 18 speakers, including four in the headliner, 14-channels of amplification and a subwoofer to deliver powerful and sophisticated sound. (See Bang & Olufsen section below for more information.)

ZDX comes standard with AcuraWatch™, a suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, including Acura’s first applications of Rear Cross Traffic Braking and Blind Zone Steering Assist. With the new AcuraWatch™ 360+ system, ZDX Type S introduces Hands Free Cruise driver assistance technology to the Acura lineup, enabling true hands-free driving on up to 400,000 miles of compatible roads, helping to make long drives and commutes more comfortable. ZDX Type S' AcuraWatch™ 360+ also features the first Automatic Parking Assist system in an Acura, which helps take the stress out of parallel parking.

All-Electric Acura Performance Built upon a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform with a flexible battery architecture, a low center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution, the all-electric ZDX expands Acura's lineup of premium, performance SUVs. ZDX A-Spec is powered by a rear-mounted single-motor producing an estimated 340 horsepower; ZDX A-Spec is also available dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration. Acura engineers have tuned ZDX's multi-link front and rear suspension to deliver a premium driving experience with exhilarating performance and class-leading refinement.



As with all high-performance Acura Type S models, ZDX Type S significantly enhances every element of the performance driving experience, including acceleration, braking and turning, all without compromising comfort, refinement or daily drivability. ZDX Type S will define Acura performance for the electrified era with an estimated 500 horsepower, a height adjustable air suspension, performance-tuned adaptive dampers and massive 15.6-inch Brembo™ front brakes with eye-catching 6-piston yellow calipers. Drivers can customize the driving experience with multiple drive modes, including a Sport mode for maximum acceleration and response. The athletic stance and proportions of ZDX are complemented in the Type S model by 22-inch machine-finished wheels, the largest ever for an Acura model, and wider 275/40ZR22 self-sealing tires. Available high-performance summer tires, packaged with a gloss-black wheel, further increase Type S' performance capabilities. Recharging on the go is quick and convenient with DC Fast Charging at rates up to 190 kW. With DC Fast Charging in approximately 10 minutes, the 102-kWh lithium-ion battery pack in ZDX A-Spec rear-wheel drive can gain an estimated 81 miles of range5. Bang & Olufsen Luxury Audio Experience Long recognized for its advanced audio performance, Acura's new collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, the Danish luxury audio brand, will elevate the in-vehicle audio experience of the new 2024 Acura ZDX and the entire Acura lineup in the coming years. ZDX and ZDX Type S will feature Bang & Olufsen's latest 3D Sound Control and exclusive Beosonic feature and Acoustic Lens Technology. Bang & Olufsen's intuitive Beosonic one-touch sound control interface will allow Acura clients to create a personal in-car audio experience with four distinct audio moods: Bright, Energetic, Warm and Relaxed. Bang & Olufsen's proprietary Acoustic Lens Technology uniformly disperses high frequencies horizontally 180 degrees while limiting vertical reflections, improving the overall sense of space and realism for all passengers as they hear every note and every nuanced sound. Brushed aluminum speaker grilles laser etched with the Bang & Olufsen logo further enhance ZDX's premium interior design. Convenient Charging Solutions Every ZDX offers top-in-class, comprehensive home and public charging solutions. Acura makes it easy for ZDX clients to select, order and install an Acura charger in their home and to find and use available public chargers on the way to their next destination. Acura Home Electrification (Acura HE) is an online marketplace designed to provide clients with an easy and seamless home charging solution. Acura HE connects ZDX clients with a network of pre-vetted local installers through the support of dedicated Expert Energy Advisors, who will help clients select the home charging solution that best fits their needs. More information on how clients can order and install Acura home energy solutions is available at Acura Home Electrification. For those looking to charge on the go, ZDX owners can use the Acura Smartphone App to easily find and connect to charging stations nationwide with access to more than 90-percent of the existing DC Fast Charge networks. Convenient payment integration allows for all payment processing to be conducted in the Acura App at any of the supported charging networks. Additionally, as a part of an announced joint venture between seven major automakers, Acura EV clients will have access to a leading high-speed brand-neutral charging network in the United States and Canada starting in 2024. This all-new high-power charging network will deliver market leading enhanced client experience in all areas, allowing Acura clients to charge whenever and wherever they need, in convenient urban and highway locations. Accessible to all electric vehicles from any automaker, the network will ultimately be one of the largest in the United States and Canada, targeting at least 30,000 high-powered charge points by 2030. The first stations are scheduled to open in the United States in the summer of 2024, and Canada at a later stage, making long-distance journeys easier for clients.











