All Electric 2025 Mini JCW Caught Testing On German Roads

Agent009 submitted on 8/21/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:39 AM

Views : 172 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

MINI has already partially embraced its all-electric future, and they're about to take another important step into the zero-emission realm with an all-quiet take on their hot hatch. Short for John Cooper Works, the JCW was recently spied being driven on public roads somewhere in Germany, putting its emission-free powertrain to use.
 
Some might say that the design is a bit too soft for a JCW-branded MINI, but once the BMW Group-owned company lifts the veils, the styling should be spot on. Even with the trippy stickers wrapped around its entire body, we can see some differences from the regular electric supermini, and they are anything but subtle.


Read Article


All Electric 2025 Mini JCW Caught Testing On German Roads

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)