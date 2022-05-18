All Electric Genesis GV60 SUV On Sale Now Starting At Under $60,000

The 2023 Genesis GV60 electric SUV goes on sale today in the US with a starting MSRP of $58,890, excluding $1,090 freight.

Based on the E-GMP EV platform just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 will be offered in two packages in the United States, both featuring dual-motor AWD powertrains and a 77.4 kWh battery—the single motor RWD model available in Korea will not come stateside.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD starting at $58,890 features a 160-kW (214-hp) motor on the rear axle and a 74-kW (99-hp) motor on the front, providing a total output of 234 kW (314 hp) and a combined torque of 446 lb-ft (605 Nm). Genesis hasn't announced the EPA-estimated range, but the GV60 Advanced AWD is rated at 249 miles (400 km) in Korea.