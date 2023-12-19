All Electric Hyundai Kona N Line Spotted In South Korea

A Hyundai Kona Electric N Line has been spotted undisguised in South Korea. This is not the first time a sporty version of the Kona Electric has been spotted, following yesterday's images of a fully camouflaged example.



The sporty battery-powered Kona was caught by Healer TV, revealing key design elements without any obstruction from swirly marks or thick panels. The video shows distinct sporty styling, including black cladding on the front bumper and a small N Line badge on the front grille, reflecting the visual cues found on the ICE-powered Kona N Line but with a charging port and pixel graphic at the front.











