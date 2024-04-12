All Electric Kia Tasman Is On The Way Hitting The Tacoma Where It Isn't

The Kia Tasman was revealed a little more than a month ago, and as the teaser images and spy shots suggested, its styling is rather unconventional. Despite that, it's created quite the buzz, not just in the markets where it will be sold, but also those for which it is yet to be confirmed or has been ruled out. While we cannot say whether the Tasman will make it to the US market to do battle with the likes of the Toyota Tacoma in the midsize pickup segment, we can confirm that its list of potential rivals will come to include the Ford F-150 Lightning; the Tasman will become an EV. Speaking at a media roundtable attended by CarBuzz yesterday (following our exclusive ridealong in the new Tasman - keep an eye out for that feature), Kia South Africa Head of Marketing Christo Valentyn said, "I'm probably not supposed to say this, but... an electric one is coming."



