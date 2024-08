An electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class will arrive in two years, company CEO Ola Källenius has said.

Speaking on Mercedes' earnings call for the second quarter of 2024, he confirmed the new EV will arrive alongside a new electric GLC SUV, with both models pushing further upmarket.

The siblings, based on the new MB.EA platform, will be placed in what Mercedes dubs the ‘core luxury’ segment, currently occupied by the likes of the CLE and E-Class.